Person transported to Indianapolis hospital following Morgantown shooting

Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6700 block of South 800 West around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Morgantown Sunday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 6700 block of South 800 West. There they found a male victim who was transported to IU Methodist Hospital.

The victim, whose identity has not shared by authorities, was last reported to be undergoing surgery, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect/s in the case left the area, and deputies were conducting interviews late Sunday night as they investigated the case, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.