INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Police found a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Metro Police said the victim was unresponsive but a department spokesperson could not provide additional information.