Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle

Multiple people called police Monday around 11:15 p.m. in the 10900 block of Veon Drive, near East 131st Street and Promise Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home in the 10900 block of Veon Drive, near East 131st Street and Promise Road.

Then, police spoke with the homeowners, who confirmed nobody inside the home was injured.

Investigators determined one of the bullets also went into a nearby home, with nobody injured there either.

Police believe the suspect(s) left the area in a vehicle but have not shared a description of the possible suspect(s) or vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the incident or possible suspect(s) is asked to call Detective/Sergeant Robbie Rubble at 317-595-3319. Homeowners in the area are also asked to check their doorbell or exterior videos for possible evidence.