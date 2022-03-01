Man sentenced to 78 years in prison for child molesting

James E. Conway, 51, pleaded guilty to three felony charges in October 2021.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to three felony offenses last year.

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf sentenced 51-year-old James E. Conway to 78 years in prison. In October 2021, Conway pleaded guilty to child molesting (Level 1 felony), aiding, inducing or causing child molesting (Level 1 felony) and child solicitation (Level 4 felony).

Wolf agreed with with the state's sentencing recommendation Tuesday, imposing 35-year sentences for the child molesting crimes and an additional eight years for the solicitation.

Because the molestation charges are Level 1 felonies, Conway must serve at least 85% of the sentence.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman welcomed the sentence, saying it took one more predator off the streets.

"Hopefully, this sentence will ensure that Conway will never again darken the doorway of an innocent child," Hoffman said. "I am proud of Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll for her hard work and dedication in this case."