Lafayette man arrested in child molest investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child younger than 14 years old.
The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division issued a warrant to arrest Timothy Tubbs on Jan. 26 following an investigation.
Police arrested Tubbs on Jan. 31, and he is currently in custody at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Tubbs was preliminarily charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.
