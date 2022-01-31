How to prepare your car for the winter storm expected to hit Indiana mid-week

It will be in the 50s Tuesday before a winter storm hits in two waves - to the north Wednesday and area-wide Wednesday into Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Driving in winter weather is no fun and can be dangerous, but you can take a few simple measures now to make the road ahead safer.

We know that ice and snow are coming later this week to central Indiana. It's just a matter of when and how much. Some of us will have to travel in it. If you do, there are steps you can take now to avoid trouble on the road and be ready if trouble finds you.

These are things you can do without the assistance of a technician.

Check your antifreeze level. But make sure you wait until the engine is cool to remove the cap and add fluid as needed.

Check the air pressure in your tires. Cold weather makes the air pressure drop and underinflated tires are more likely to rupture.

Check your windshield wipers. Replace blades that are splitting, worn, or smearing the window. A clear view of the road ahead is critical when snow and sleet are falling.

Fill your gas tank. If you slide off the road or end up stuck in snow, a full tank will allow you to keep the car running longer and stay warm until help can arrive.

Check and fill your wiper fluid reservoir.

"Washer solvent is generally indicated by a blue cap,” said Nathan Seibert, a technician with PFM Car and Truck Care Center. “And you want to use something this time of year that is freeze-protected. So, it'll have like a -25 or -30 rating. You'll use that because otherwise, it'll freeze in your jug and it will not work."

Items to have in your car for a winter storm:

Ice scraper/snow brush

Blankets

Gloves, mittens, scarf

Heavy coat

Snow boots

Snow shovel

Sand/kitty litter

Emergency/first aid kit

Jumper cables

Flashlight

Bottled water

Snacks

Car charger or cord for your mobile phone.