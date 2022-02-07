Central Indiana's only Krispy Kreme to open March 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is bringing warm, fresh sweets to central Indiana again.
The nationwide doughnut company will open its newest shop on Tuesday, March 1 at 5940 E. 82nd St., in front of the Castleton Square Mall.
More details, including menu, store hours, and grand opening festivities for the community, will be announced at a later date.
Click here for Krispy Kreme's latest offerings, including doughnuts, coffee and merchandise.
