Central Indiana's only Krispy Kreme to open March 1

The doughnut shop will be located at 5940 E. 82nd St., in front of the Castleton Square Mall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is bringing warm, fresh sweets to central Indiana again.

The nationwide doughnut company will open its newest shop on Tuesday, March 1 at 5940 E. 82nd St., in front of the Castleton Square Mall.

More details, including menu, store hours, and grand opening festivities for the community, will be announced at a later date.

Click here for Krispy Kreme's latest offerings, including doughnuts, coffee and merchandise.