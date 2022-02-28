'A domino effect for good' | Lawrence company cuts ties with Russia amid Ukraine conflict

DRONEDEK makes mailboxes designed to handle traditional and drone deliveries.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — When Dan O’Toole first heard what was happening in Ukraine, he knew he wanted to help.

“I feel like people are too quiet about things these days,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole is the owner and CEO of a Lawrence company called DRONEDEK. The firm makes “smart mailboxes” equipped to handle traditional and drone deliveries.

He came up with the idea in 2014 and received a patent three years later. His team is now working to reserve the rights in other countries before rolling out the product globally.

One of the countries on the list was Russia, but after its recent actions, DRONEDEK decided to cut ties with the country in solidarity with Ukraine.

“We felt like it was the right thing to do, and we are willing to walk away from it forever,” O’Toole said. “This isn’t political. This is humanitarian. This is something everybody should be behind, backing what’s right for humanity.”

There's a ripple effect happening around the world.

On Monday, FIFA and UEFA announced that all Russian soccer teams are banned from playing international soccer.

Also, Google blocked the country from earning money on its platforms and FedEx stopped all shipments to the country.

Some bars and liquor stores are even pulling Russian vodka off their shelves, promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

“It’s a small statement on behalf of this little local bar here and it’s what I can do,” said one Michigan bar owner.

O’Toole said it’s small statements that can go a long way and hopes other local businesses and cooperate leaders will follow suit.

“There’s strength in numbers. We are one little company, but if a bunch of us, enough of us stand together, we can make a difference,” he said. “Other people will say, 'You know what, I believe in that too', and then it’s a domino effect. A domino effect for good.”