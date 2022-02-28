Indianapolis native has no plans to leave family home in Ukraine

Benjamin Morrison, and Indianapolis native, and his family said they have sought shelter in a bomb shelter over the past five days.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and his family are in Ukraine tonight with no plans to leave anytime soon.

Ben Morrison grew up in central Indiana and attended Carmel High School and Heritage Christian School. He and his wife, who is Ukrainian, have been missionaries in that country for more than two decades.

"This is home," he said, minutes after returning to his apartment from the bomb shelter where they've sought shelter a handful of times over the last five days.

The Morrisons have two teenage children. None of them want to leave their home in Ukraine.

"We had talked and prayed through what our approach would be if and when this happened," Morrison said. "We believe this is where God has put us now, and we're here to serve people and share the hope we have in Christ."

Right now, that includes helping some of the thousand refugees who have fled eastern Ukraine. The Morrisons live in a small community in the central part of the country.

"We've heard air raid sirens and gone into the bomb shelter a number of times," he said. "Thankfully no bombs have fallen here yet. There are reports of tanks not far away."

Morrison said he's not surprised by the fight Ukrainian military personnel and civilians have put up against invading Russian troops so far because national pride is strong.

"The Ukrainian national anthem actually has a line in it that 'we will lay down our souls and our bodies for our freedom.' So I think you're seeing those are not empty words," Morrison said.

He said he believes the Russian invasion will not end well for Putin, but the question remains how bad it will get for everyone else in the meantime.

"As believers in Christ and as a pastor myself, we believe God is on the side of justice and in His time he will put an end to all of this," he said. "It's been mentioned in headlines a lot that this is a sort of a David and Goliath type thing. I guess I'd like to remind everyone who won that battle. So, we take some courage in that."

Morrison's home church is Horizon Christian Fellowship near 79th and Fall Creek Parkway. He said that church along with another organization are supporting them and they appreciate the love, prayers, and encouragement.

Morrison has been posting about his experience here.