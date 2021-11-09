IU police searching for suspect in battery, public indecency cases

Timothy Brewster is the suspect in fondling incidents at Evolve Apartments, according to IUPD.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The IU Police Department in Bloomington is asking for help finding a suspect in battery and public indecency cases.

Officers are searching for Timothy Levi Brewster. He is described as 6' 3" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Brewster is the suspect in fondling incidents at Evolve Apartments, according to IUPD. That complex is across the street from Memorial Stadium.

Police are asking if anyone spots Brewster or knows where he is to call 911 or IUPD.

IUPD recently changed the way it reports rapes on campus. It switched from vague locations on campus — such as residential, or fraternity/sorority, or campus building — to now listing the exact location and name of the building.

One of the alleged rapes this year is listed at Memorial Stadium on the day of the football team's home opener Sept. 11. 13News is awaiting a response from IUPD to see if Brewster is potentially a suspect in that case.

Last week, IU fraternity parties and paired events fraternity parties and paired events were canceled after a reported rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Halloween, students involved in Greek life confirmed for 13News. The report was made shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to police records obtained by 13News.

More than a dozen sexual assaults have been reported at the Bloomington campus since the start of this school year. In September, all IU sororities canceled a Saturday of joint events with fraternities over the concern about increased sexual assaults on campus.

“Personally, I’ve never experienced anything like that, but seeing the reports that are coming out, I think, numerically, we know that there is a problem,” said one sorority member.

“I think it’s important for the school to look into these things to prevent them from happening again,” said one fraternity member.

Students have been protesting on the Bloomington campus, demanding calls to action, but IU isn't alone in the fight against sexual abuse on campus. 13News went to Purdue University last month after several sexual assault and battery cases canceled fraternity activities there.