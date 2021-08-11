Millions of pounds of recyclable material dumped at landfill instead

Two roofing companies said they are currently sending torn-off shingles to a recycling company. That company admitted they are not accepting shingles for recycling.

A 13News investigation has discovered a promising effort in Indiana to collect and recycle discarded roofing material has stalled, leaving enormous piles of asphalt shingles to pile up in landfills and at recycling companies that have nowhere to send them. The result is tens of millions of pounds of construction waste that could be recycled in Indiana are not being recycled at all, even as some roofing companies deceptively claim otherwise.

While insurance companies and homeowners suffered significant losses, the biggest loser from this year’s hail probably isn’t who you might expect. The storms’ impact on Indiana’s environment will last hundreds of years.

When powerful storms dropped golf ball- and baseball-sized hail on central Indiana this spring and summer, the resulting damage was massive. Roofs took the brunt of the storms’ fury, with thousands of homes getting new roofs due to March and June hail that caused more than $500 million in damages.

“It takes up a lot of space. It can potentially leach materials that are not great for groundwater, so we want to keep those kinds of things out of landfills as much as we can,” said Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition . “When you put it in a landfill, that’s the end of its useful life, and we know there are other uses for shingles.”

Industry experts estimate petroleum-based shingles take between 300 and 400 years to fully decompose, and environmental advocates say putting them into landfills should be a last resort.

“We’re talking about a lot of shingles here, more than 15 tons of it right behind us,” landfill spokesman Andy Harris told 13News. “I think the homeowners, they don’t know where those shingles are going.”

In just the past two years, South Side Landfill has accepted more than 30 million pounds of discarded asphalt shingles. A mountain of shingles at the landfill has already been fully covered with dirt. A second mountain sits exposed, with a constant buzz of bulldozers shifting around newly dumped shingles from a steady stream of pickup trucks that arrive 14 hours each day.

At times, the line of pickup trucks pulling trailers full of shingles is more than 30 vehicles long – all waiting to dump their massive loads in what has become a shingle graveyard.

This fall, as roofing companies continued to replace roofs that had been damaged by Indiana’s spring and summer hail storms, 13 Investigates followed dozens of work crews to see where they took the damaged shingles they had torn off roofs. All of the contractors ended up at the same place: South Side Landfill in Indianapolis.

13 Investigates has discovered there is not a single recycling center in central or northern Indiana that is actively recycling asphalt shingles right now. That’s why millions of pounds of shingles are going straight to landfills -- even though many roofing companies would have you think otherwise.

What Betz is doing in southern Indiana used to happen all over the state. But not anymore.

Last year was one of the best years ever for the recycling company, which gets discarded shingles from local roofing contractors and from a shingle recycling program in nearby Warrick County. Betz then processes the shingles and sells the recycled material to J.H. Rudolph & Co ., a paving company based in southwest Indiana that has received more than $37 million in state paving contracts in the past six years.

“I always thought there’s got to be something this can be used for, a better way to do this than just throwing things in a landfill and burying it,” Betz told 13News.

Betz says over the past decade he has successfully recycled about 20 million pounds of shingles that would have otherwise gone to landfills. Those shingles are pulverized into a material that looks like coffee grounds. It is then sent to paving companies that use the recycled asphalt shingles -- known as “RAS” in the paving industry – as an ingredient in new asphalt for highways, roads and parking lots.

About 150 miles south of Indianapolis, behind a bakery in the town of Celestine, Ind., you’ll find DuBois County Construction Services. It’s where Jeremy Betz has turned an old lumberyard into a recycling company that focuses solely on asphalt shingles.

The 13 Investigates team took a road trip to southern Indiana to show how asphalt shingles can bypass landfills all together.

Promises Broken :

Owens Corning, one of the nation’s largest asphalt shingle manufacturers, lists many of its partner roofing companies in central Indiana as contractors that have taken its “shingle recycling pledge.”

“When you choose a contractor who has taken the pledge, you get their commitment that your old shingles won't end up in a landfill,” says the Owens Corning website.

But when 13 Investigates called ten of those roofing contractors, four said they are not sure if they actually recycle shingles, four admitted they are not, and two gave us bad information that is simply incorrect.

Those two roofing companies told 13News they are currently sending torn-off shingles to Indiana Shingle Recycling, which is on the state’s list of approved businesses that can accept shingles for recycling. But the owner of Indiana Shingle Recycling told 13Investigates he isn’t accepting shingles for recycling right now, and he hasn’t for more than a year.

In fact, the company has a sprawling pile of unprocessed shingles behind its south-side Indianapolis facility that it cannot get rid of. From overhead, a 13News drone shows just how massive that pile is, with some stacks of shingles towering more than 12-feet high and stretching out in all directions. The company's grinding machine sits idle.

“We haven’t been taking any new shingles since, I’d say, last fall – for sure not this year,” Indiana Shingle Recycling co-owner Jeff Ray told 13News. “There’s no money in it right now, so we’re just trying to hang in there until things change.”

Ray’s Trash Service told 13Investigates the same thing. That’s the only other company in central Indiana with an IDEM-issued “active legitimate use approval” to recycle shingles.

13 Investigates reviewed state inspection records, and those documents reveal millions of pounds of shingles that Ray’s Trash Service collected for recycling are now being buried in a landfill instead.

A 2019 IDEM inspection report states that Ray’s, which is authorized to grind recycled shingles at its Farnsworth Metal Recycling facility in Indianapolis, hadn’t been recycling scrap shingles for several years.

“They advised IDEM staff that the facility had not received any shingles or sent any ground shingles off for re-use since 2017; however, whole and ground shingles remained onsite,” an IDEM inspector wrote.

Another IDEM inspection report from this September reveals what is happening to the large piles of unprocessed shingles that piled up at Ray’s metal recycling facility in Indianapolis.

“The facility has been actively removing and disposing of shingles at South Side Landfill,” the reports says.

Records obtained by 13News show Ray’s Trash Service has sent more than 3.3 million pounds of scrap shingles collected for recycling to landfill in the past five months, and the company has no plans to re-start its shingle recycling efforts.

“We’re not doing that because paving companies we used to sell to stopped using it. It was really disappointing to see them quit doing that,” said Ray’s general manager Calvin Davidson.

Multiple roofing companies told 13News that without any recycling options, they now have no option but to send scrap shingles to landfill. That sentiment is shared by the private, contracted work crews that tear shingles off homes and dispose of them. Those contractors say they prefer to recycle because it actually costs considerably less to take a load of scrap shingles to a recycling center (roughly $100-$150) than to a landfill ($200-$300, depending on weight).

Erasmo Ramirez, who travels across the country with his work crew to replace roofs in areas hard hit by hail storms, said he always recycles the scrap shingles he removes from roofs when he works in Texas and North Dakota – but not here.