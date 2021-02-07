ISP warning of increase in road rage shootings around Indianapolis

So far this year, troopers have investigated 30 incidents of gunfire on Indianapolis interstates.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are putting out a warning after seeing an increase in road rage incidents around Indianapolis.

So far this year, troopers have investigated 30 incidents of gunfire on Indianapolis interstates. The majority were connected to road rage.

Compare that to 2018 when ISP investigated nine interstate shootings around Indianapolis. There were nine again in 2019 and then a jump to 23 interstate shootings in 2020.

One of the 30 interstate shootings this year around Indianapolis turned deadly. Troopers arrested 28-year-old Antonio King on the charge of murder for his alleged role in a March 31 shooting on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

Last week, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Martez Jolly of Kansas City, Missouri for criminal recklessness on I-70 near Post Road. Jolly, with children in his car, allegedly fired at least one shot at another car. That bullet hit the dashboard of the victim’s car. Police caught up to Jolly on I-70 in Hancock County and arrested him.

Troopers are urging people to be patient and courteous and immediately call 911 if they witness road rage. If you do, try to have a description of the vehicles and a license plate number if possible.

State police also released some guidelines if you find yourself a target of road rage: