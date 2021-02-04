Arrest made in deadly shooting on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police made an arrest in a deadly shooting on I-65 Tuesday night. Antonio King,28, of Indianapolis was arrested on a preliminarily charge of murder.
ISP served a search warrant Thursday at a home on the west side of Indianapolis and took King into custody.
King is suspected of shooting 24-year-old Malik Phillips on I-65 near Lafayette Road around 5:30 p.m. on March 30.
Phillips was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Phillips was a passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion, and investigators believe King fired shots from another vehicle.
Formal charges against King will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.
Anyone who may have information about this incident, or who was driving in the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road Tuesday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or visit www.crimetips.org.