Arrest made in deadly shooting on I-65 in Indianapolis

Antonio King is suspected of shooting 24-year-old Malik Phillips on I-65 near Lafayette Road around 5:30 p.m. on March 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police made an arrest in a deadly shooting on I-65 Tuesday night. Antonio King,28, of Indianapolis was arrested on a preliminarily charge of murder.

ISP served a search warrant Thursday at a home on the west side of Indianapolis and took King into custody.

King is suspected of shooting 24-year-old Malik Phillips on I-65 near Lafayette Road around 5:30 p.m. on March 30.

Phillips was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Phillips was a passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion, and investigators believe King fired shots from another vehicle.

Formal charges against King will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.