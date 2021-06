It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday on the city's northeast side.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of E. 56th Street near Emerson Way.

Metro Police haven't provided many details but confirm that officers found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, and that the victim had been pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.