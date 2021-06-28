Citizens Energy explains water shutoff notices at Indianapolis apartments

The company said they didn't send flyers recently distributed to residents, but said two complexes could have their water shut off for non-payment in August.

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy is clearing up confusion about a flyer claiming residents at two Indianapolis apartment complexes could have their water disconnected soon.

The flyers were distributed to people living at Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club Apartments, saying water was shutting off as early as next Monday.

Citizens Energy said they did not create or send the notices out, but said they did warn the property managers about disconnecting services on or after August 2 because of a large, unpaid balance.

"First and foremost, we want to keep those accounts, those apartments, both apartment complexes active, but we have financial responsibilities to all our customers to make sure we collect a payment for our services," said Citizens Energy Group spokesperson Dan Considine.