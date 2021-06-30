Woman found dead on Indy's near west side

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the incident is being investigated as a deadly hit-and-run crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was found dead on the city's near west side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 3700 block of West 10th Street, near North Tibbs Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., where they found an unresponsive woman. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the incident is being investigated as a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The woman's identity has not been revealed at this time.