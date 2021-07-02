No charges to be filed against IMPD officers in deadly shooting of Grant King

The prosecutor found the officers were "justified in using deadly force to defend themselves."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against the IMPD officers involved in the deadly shooting of Grant King on July 19, 2020.

Police had been called to the home on Parker Avenue, north of East 36th Street, by a woman who had said King was threatening her with a handgun. The woman was able to leave the home and came across to IMPD officers.

When the officer got to the home, the prosecutor's documents said King opened fire on the officers and one of the officers fired back.

King then retreated into the home and SWAT was called out.

Police said King stopped communicating with officers after several hours. After tear gas was used to try to get him to give up, the SWAT team decided to go into the house, fearing the suspect had ongoing medical concerns.

As SWAT searched the home, King was hiding in a bedroom closet. SWAT members said King began firing at them with his gun, and that they then fired back, killing King.

Investigators found a total of 19 cartridge casings from King's gun.

Police say that due to the King's firing, at least three nearby homes were struck and the bullets narrowly missed a person inside of one of the homes. The home was occupied by a 21-month-old child sleeping with her grandmother, according to police.