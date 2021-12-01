Indianapolis police investigate deadly west side shooting

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive, near 34th Street and Dandy Trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police officers are investigating after gunfire left one person dead late Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive, in an apartment complex east of West 34th Street and Dandy Trail.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers called to investigate a disturbance arrived to find a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead.

There's no word on a suspect or possible motive.

An investigation is underway. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.