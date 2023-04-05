Man arrested for I-70 shooting that killed 1, injured another

Julius Willis is facing murder and attempted murder charges for the March 25 shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for a shooting on Interstate 70 that killed one person and injured another.

State police arrested 24-year-old Julius Willis Wednesday for the March 25 shooting, which ended in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers investigating the crash near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue around 4 a.m. found two gunshot victims in the car. One of the victims, 30-year-old Anthony Shelman of Indianapolis, died at the hospital. Shelman's passenger, a 35-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was the eleventh on Indianapolis-area interstates in 2023.

Willis was taken into custody without incident as police executed a search warrant on the southwest side of Indianapolis. He was preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder.