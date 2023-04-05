Man arrested for I-70 shooting that killed 1, injured another

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for a shooting on Interstate 70 that killed one person and injured another.
State police arrested 24-year-old Julius Willis Wednesday for the March 25 shooting, which ended in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.
Officers investigating the crash near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue around 4 a.m. found two gunshot victims in the car. One of the victims, 30-year-old Anthony Shelman of Indianapolis, died at the hospital. Shelman's passenger, a 35-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was the eleventh on Indianapolis-area interstates in 2023.
Willis was taken into custody without incident as police executed a search warrant on the southwest side of Indianapolis. He was preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder.
During the search, police also took 24-year-old Krishawna Cleveland into custody after discovering suspected methamphetamine in the home. She was booked into the Marion County Justice Center on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.