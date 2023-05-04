x
Crime

IMPD: Person injured in shooting dies after being found at Lawrence gas station

A person described by police as a "good Samaritan" transported the victim to the gas station in an effort to seek help.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person injured a shooting was located at a Lawrence gas station and died from their injuries.

Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to 42nd Street and Mount Vernon Court for a report of a person shot. They then learned the male victim was located at a gas station on Pendleton Pike near North Mitthoefer Road in Lawrence.

The victim, who authorities have not identified, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, IMPD said.

A person described by police as a "good Samaritan" transported the victim to the gas station in an effort to seek help.

As of early Wednesday, no suspect information was available, and IMPD said there was no reason to believe there is any active threat to the public in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

