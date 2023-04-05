Man sentenced to 60 years for shooting death

Marcus Dalton was convicted of murder last February, after a three-week jury trial, of killing 22-year-old Demetri Swann.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of another man on the near east side of Indianapolis in April 2021.

Marcus Dalton was convicted of murder last February, after a three week jury trial, of killing 22-year-old Demetri Swann.

Dalton was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license.

The shooting happened April 14, 2021, in an alley near Ninth and Tuxedo streets around 9:30 p.m. The Marion County Coroner's Office pronounced Swann dead at the scene.

IMPD officers later said they found surveillance footage capturing sounds of gunfire and two suspects walking away from the alley.

The video also showed the suspects leaving the scene in a black vehicle.

As officers spoke with a nearby resident, the said Dalton walked out of the house. Officers noticed he matched the description of one of the suspects and took him into custody.