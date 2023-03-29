Police: Officer-involved shooting on I-65 at Kessler Boulevard

The injured person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, IMPD said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police shot and critically wounded a suspect on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday, IMPD said.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on I-65 southbound near 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Police say the person who was shot is a "suspect," but haven't provided details about what the person is suspected of.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, IMPD said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

IMPD said eastbound 38th Street is closed at 38th and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Officers are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

Viewer video shows traffic moving slowly in the area. Police can be seen off in the distance looking at a car on the side of the road.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

13News has crews headed toward the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.