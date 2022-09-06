Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis

Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime.

Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation.

Here is the breakdown on how the current and new cameras will be used:

182 Stationary Flock LPRs for IMPD districts outside of downtown

22 Motorola Stationary LPRs in the downtown area

10 Motorola Mobile Camera LPRs on patrol vehicles

It is not yet clear where an additional 30 readers will be placed that will come later this fall.

“These machines are useful tools for IMPD, providing up-to-the-moment data that can prove critical in preventing or solving crime,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “They represent an important part of our three-year violence reduction strategy and have already made a difference in numerous cases. Combined with the efforts of neighbors, law enforcement, and community partners, this cutting-edge technology is helping reduce the level of violence in our city.”



The readers automatically capture all license plate numbers that pass by them, along with an image of the vehicle.

IMPD said the current readers in the downtown area have already detected more than 15 million license plate numbers.

“This technology has already proven to be successful in various incidents. It allows investigators to focus in on a vehicle, make or model after a crime has occurred or a person is at risk," said IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas. "It has been useful in various calls ranging from domestic violence to homicides, from missing persons cases to reckless driving and fatal hit and run investigations. It also proven to corroborate and refute witness statements."