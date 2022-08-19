Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

Police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera, and the juvenile suspect was arrested the next day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office.

On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.

On Aug. 10, IMPD found the vehicle and later arrested the juvenile suspect after he allegedly broke into an Indianapolis apartment.

Plymouth is roughly 125 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

The city of Muncie is getting ready to roll out Flock Safety cameras on local streets, hoping to help police more quickly solve crimes.

"The increase in crime, both locally and nationally, is what we're talking about trying to reduce, particularly violent crime. Gun crime is a huge concern for me, and I've got to get that shut down. I've got to get that stopped," Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan said.

Flock Safety cameras are currently in 42 states and 1,500 cities across the country. The cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, but not people or faces.

According to Flock Safety, its technology helps solve 600-700 crimes per day.

