Attempted murder, theft cases helped by license plate readers in Hancock County

More than a dozen motion-activated license plate readers were installed at intersections.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department has seen success with more than a dozen license plate readers put up across the county.

The Flock Safety ALPR cameras helped the department with dozens of cases, ranging from vehicle theft to attempted murder.

"The true number of times Flock has so far helped us develop information or solve a case is hard to accurately measure, but would number in the hundreds,” said Capt. Robert Harris, Public Information Officer for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

"We get alerts if a stolen car comes across one of those cameras," Hancock County Sheriff Brad Burkhart explained, "or if a wanted person crosses over into our county."

Hancock County is one of dozens of local police agencies to use the Flock Safety system, from Zionsville to Cumberland to Noblesville.

"We need every tool we can get to help solve crime, investigate crime and maybe help find people, if necessary, whether it's Silver Alerts, Amber Alerts. This particular system will help do all that," Burkhart said.