Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster after 19 seasons: Park 'creating a new and reimagined ride experience'

After months of speculation, Cedar Point has given an update on the status of its tallest and fastest roller coaster -- Top Thrill Dragster -- which took riders 420 feet high at speeds up to 120 mph.

While the ride as we know it will be retired after 19 seasons, Cedar Point shared new details shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that says the park is working to create "a new and reimagined ride experience."

Here's the full statement from Cedar Point:

We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired.

However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.

We’ll share more details and information at a later date.

This announcement comes just two days after parkgoers noticed the vehicle outside Top Thrill Dragster's exit area had been removed.

The drag car has been removed from #CedarPoint’s Top Thrill Dragster exit area. Posted by Coaster Nation on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Cedar Point had announced that Top Thrill Dragster would remain closed for the entire 2022 season. The ride's closure was first enacted last August after an incident in which a bracket came off the ride and struck a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head.

A 620-page report released in February by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s amusement parks, declared there was “insufficient evidence to find the action or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws.” You can review that report HERE.

“Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report," park officials said in a statement after the ODA report was released.

