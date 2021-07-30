IMPD officers find fully automatic handgun stashed in diaper aisle at local store

Officers were first called for a man allegedly bagging non-scanned items in the self-checkout.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers found a modified fully automatic handgun in the diaper aisle at an Indianapolis supermarket.

Officers were first called for a man allegedly bagging non-scanned items in the self-checkout. An IMPD officer arrived to confront the suspected shoplifter, who then tried to escape by running through the store.

Police were able to catch and arrest the man, then store security told them the suspect must have stashed a gun somewhere. Officer searched the store, but they were not able to find a weapon.

Flash forward to two nights later, when a gun was found in the diaper aisle at the store. IMPD officers recovered the gun and found it had been modified into a fully automatic handgun.

Police said they feel lucky no one was hurt in finding the gun and that no officers were hurt when they were chasing the shoplifting suspect. Right now, that suspect is facing possible charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.