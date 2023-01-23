Homicide statistics add content to violent crime in Indianapolis

Police confirm there were 226 homicides last year, but only 79 of those cases saw an arrest. That means 65% remain unsolved.

INDIANAPOLIS — Statistics released Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are giving new context to our city's deadly crime.

Police confirm there were 226 homicides last year, but only 79 of those cases saw an arrest. That means 65% remain unsolved.

We aren't alone with this drop in homicide arrests. According to the FBI, the national clearance rate for homicides has fallen sharply.

Around 2015, the rate was more than 60%, but by 2020, it had fallen below 50%.

Deadly crime isn't the only issue on IMPD's radar.

According to the department, accidental shootings are on the rise since Indiana became an open carry state last summer.

In a video released Monday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said improper storage is a big issue these days.

"We've had too many people not only injure themselves, but have injured others and killed others here in the last few weeks. Those who possess firearms have a responsibility to use them and handle them safely. I would strongly suggest, if you own a firearm, that you know how to properly clean, load and unload that firearm," Taylor said.