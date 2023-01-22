IMPD investigates woman killed in south side apartment complex shooting

A woman was found shot in the Pine Glen Apartments early Sunday morning. She died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street.

Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe she was not the intended target, but did not share information about any suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Douglas Swails@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

