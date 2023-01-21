10-year-old in stable condition following overnight shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, and found the boy in the house.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators have not shared how he was shot or what led to the shooting.
