IMPD: 1 critically wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting

Police received a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on the near northwest side late Friday.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper told 13News calls reporting the sound of gunfire came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male down on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's not clear if police have identified a suspect or motive in the case.

If you have information that could help, contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.