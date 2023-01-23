Indianapolis police chief encourages gun safety education amid rise in accidental shootings

IMPD recently began tracking the number of accidental shootings investigated.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed plea to the public to put the guns down and stop the violence.

IMPD says accidental shootings are on the rise since Indiana became an open carry state last summer.

Police Chief Randal Taylor voiced his frustration and stressed gun safety to people who own firearms.

"Here lately, we've had too many people injure themselves and others by not accurately knowing how to handle their weapon," Taylor said.

IMPD released a video Monday where Taylor encouraged safely storing and holstering guns.

"Please also do not put your firearm in your waistband. We understand that now most people can now legally carry the firearm, but please, a waistband is not a proper place to carry a weapon."

Police arrested two teenagers Sunday for criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm after they say another teen was shot.

Police believe they were playing with the gun before the shooting occurred.

"We've had too many people not only injure themselves, but have injured others and killed others here in the last few weeks. Those who possess firearms have a responsibility to use them and handle them safely. I would strongly suggest, if you own a firearm that you know how to properly clean, load and unload that firearm."