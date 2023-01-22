Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

While they didn't witness the shooting, neighbors told 13News that violence is common in this neighborhood. It's something neighbors hope will change.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street.

They arrived to find the man dead in the street near Michigan and Dequincy streets.

Neighbors and police told 13News there was a disturbance before the shooting.

Police have not identified a suspect or made any arrests. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Many people stopped near the scene to watch the investigation unfold. While they didn't witness the shooting, neighbors told 13News that violence is common in this neighborhood. It's something neighbors hope will change.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

PHOTOS: Police investigate homicide near Michigan and Dequincy streets 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The shooting was the second homicide of the day. The first happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street.

Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe she was not the intended target, but did not share information about any suspects or what may have led to the shooting.