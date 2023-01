The shooting happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. near 30th Street and North College Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near 30th Street and North College Avenue.

Police tell 13News that one of the victims died and the other is in the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.