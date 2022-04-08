Death of woman found in alley ruled a homicide

The body of Cynthia Shouse was found in an alley on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Feb. 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are now investigating the death of a woman found dead in an alley two months ago as a homicide.

Officers found 43-year-old Cynthia Shouse in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue, near East 25th Street and North College Avenue, on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined Shouse's death to be a homicide. The cause of her death was not immediately released.

IMPD is asking that anyone with information about Cynthia Shouse or her death call Det. Jeremy Ingram at the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.