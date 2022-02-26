IMPD homicide investigates man found dead Friday in Hillside Avenue apartment

Police found the man Friday night in an apartment on Hillside Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man dead inside an apartment on Hillside Avenue Friday night.

Authorities have not shared the man's name or how he died.

At approximately 8 p.m., IMPD officers were called to an apartment building near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of a dead person. According to an IMPD media release, they found the man at 2472 Hillside Avenue "inside the apartment and determined the circumstances were suspicious."

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation, which was determined to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).