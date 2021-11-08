IMPD investigating deadly shooting on east side

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Butler Terrace around 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Butler Terrace, near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

There a person took them to where an adult male was discovered in a wooded area, police said. The man was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Police told 13News that they are talking to witnesses and the area will be checked for any cameras.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identify of the victim were not immediately known.