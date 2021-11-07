IMPD makes arrest in woman's summer murder on west side

Latisha Burnett was found dead in the 1200 block of Luett Avenue the night of July 12, 2021.

INDIANÁPOLIS, Londrina — IMPD homicide detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in a woman's murder on the west side of Indianapolis in July.

Officers found 43-year-old Latisha Burnett in the 1200 block of Luett Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021. An autopsy later determined Burnett died from at least one gunshot wound.



Homicide detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Alsham Laster as a possible suspect in the shooting. On Friday, Nov. 5, detectives arrested Laster on a warrant for murder in Burnett's death.

IMPD Southwest District officers, the SWAT team, and the violent crime unit all assisted in the arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make final charging decisions.