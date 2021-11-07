Putnam County sheriff seeks those responsible for vandalizing cemetery

The Putnam County Sheriff said there may have been other incidents of vandalism that night possibly caused by the same suspects who vandalized the cemetery.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Putnam County are asking for help finding the vandal(s) who knocked down 18 headstones at a cemetery over the weekend.

A Putnam County deputy was on patrol early Saturday morning when he saw several gravestones at the New Maysville Cemetery that had been vandalized overnight.

A total of 18 headstones had been knocked over by one or more vandals. Photos showed the tops of the headstones on the ground after being ripped from the bottom piece of the headstone that anchors it to the ground.

Fortunately, the cemetery's groundskeeper was able to remount all of the headstones with minimal damage done.

The Putnam County Sheriff shared photos of the vandalism on Facebook and asked the public to help officers catch those responsible by reviewing their surveillance footage or coming forward if they saw anything suspicious on the night of the vandalism.

Please read below and share. We need your help to identify vandalism suspect(s). While on Patrol this morning Corporal... Posted by Putnam County Sheriff Indiana on Saturday, November 6, 2021

The Putnam County sheriff said there may have been other incidents of vandalism that night possibly caused by the same suspects who vandalized the cemetery.