1 critically injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 40 block of Washington Street, between North Pennsylvania Street and North Meridian Street just south of Monument Circle.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis near Monument Circle on Sunday.

IMPD said the shooting happened a little before 5 p.m. in the 40 block of Washington Street, between North Pennsylvania Street and North Meridian Street just south of Monument Circle.

Officers arrived to find a person who was shot. According to IMPD, the injured person was taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

A person of interest was detained following the shooting. Officers don't believe there to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities have not shared the name of the person who was shot or any further information about the circumstances of the shooting.

This shooting comes on the heels of another downtown shooting early Sunday morning when two men were found shot near the intersection of South Meridian and East South streets. That's the area of several fast-food restaurants between the Main Post Office and Irsay Family YMCA. One of the men was reported in critical condition.

Meanwhile, IMPD is working to upgrade its crime-fighting technology to assist police response and evidence gathering as part of the city's effort to curb violent crime.

These upgrades include installing more public safety cameras in high crime areas. The new cameras will complement the cameras already installed downtown and at intersections throughout the city.