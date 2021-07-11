IMPD investigates 2 men shot downtown overnight

Officers responded to the shooting on South Street at 1:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a double shooting on the south end of downtown early Sunday.

Two men were found shot near the intersection of South Meridian and East South street at 1:30 a.m. That's the area of several fast food restaurants between the Main Post Office and Irsay Family YMCA.

Authorities have not released their names. One of the men was described to be in in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Police haven't shared any information on potential suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Investigators recovered shell casings and bullets in the area, according to a public police report.

The area is clear and deemed safe Sunday morning, according to police.