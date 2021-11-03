One person critically injured in double shooting on near-northeast side of Indianapolis

Metro Police said it happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Manor Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, one critically injured, in an incident northeast of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

Police haven't shared many details, but confirmed to 13News that officers found two people wounded when they responded to calls about a shooting.

Both victims were taken to hospitals. One was said to be in critical condition. The other was described as stable.