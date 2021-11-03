One person critically injured in double shooting on near-northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, one critically injured, in an incident northeast of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.
Metro Police said it happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Manor Avenue.
Police haven't shared many details, but confirmed to 13News that officers found two people wounded when they responded to calls about a shooting.
Both victims were taken to hospitals. One was said to be in critical condition. The other was described as stable.
