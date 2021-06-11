New records set in Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

More than 13,000 runners representing all 50 states and 11 nations registered for the marathon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 14th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returned for in-person events Saturday after going virtual in 2020.

More than 13,000 runners registered for the marathon, half and 5K through the streets of downtown Indianapolis, Broad Ripple and the Butler University campus.

Course records were set in the Men’s Marathon and both the Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon on a cool but ideal day for runners.

Results

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Men’s Champion: Ian Carter of Flagstaff, AZ set a new course record with a winning time of 2:16:24. Lee Wesselius of Mountain, ON finished second in a time of 2:17:47.

“That was the plan to come out here and get a course record and we did that,” said Carter, “So I’m happy with it.”

Women’s Champion: Christina Murphy of Columbus, OH won with a time of 2:37:57. Laura Cook of Boulder, CO was second in 2:38:14.

“To come today and just have it feel just so normal is just such a gift,” said Murphy. “So appreciated the way it was run and it just felt great to be out here.”

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon

Men’s Champion: Brogan Austin of Boulder, CO set a new course record in a winning time of 1:02:24. Tom Anderson of Seattle, WA finished second in a time of 1:02:32.

Women’s Champion: Molly Grabill of Superior, CO set a new course record in a winning time of 1:10:43. Maor Tiyouri of Boulder, CO came in second in 1:11:50.

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K:

Men’s Champion: Jacob Stamm, Tallahassee, FL in 15:27.

Women’s Champion: Kayla Bullock, Kokomo, IN in 18:50.