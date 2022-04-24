IMPD detectives investigating multiple shootings early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead on the city's far east side Sunday.
Police were called to a house on Alsace Place near 42nd Street and Franklin Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot and found the man, whose name has not been shared.
It was one of three shooting incidents early Sunday.
In Broad Ripple, IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight at the intersection of Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue.
A man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are also investigating a third overnight shooting at 6850 E. 21st Street, where one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Check back for updates as police share more on these investigations.