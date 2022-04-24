IMPD detectives investigating multiple shootings early Sunday

Two people were shot in Broad Ripple early Sunday, and a man was killed in a separate shooting on the far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead on the city's far east side Sunday.

Police were called to a house on Alsace Place near 42nd Street and Franklin Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot and found the man, whose name has not been shared.

It was one of three shooting incidents early Sunday.

In Broad Ripple, IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight at the intersection of Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue.

A man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are also investigating a third overnight shooting at 6850 E. 21st Street, where one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.