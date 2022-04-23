IMPD: 2 men injured in shooting outside east side restaurant

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue, located between North Sherman Drive and North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened outside an east Indianapolis restaurant on Saturday.

IMPD said an officer was sitting at a Marathon gas station across the street from Ebony & Ivory Restaurant, located at 5101 E. 38th St. near North Emerson Avenue.

Just before 7:45 p.m., the officer heard gunshots near the restaurant. That's when police said someone called dispatchers to report a shooting at the restaurant.

Police arrived to find two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

IMPD said one of the men is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Investigators have not identified the men or released further details about the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This shooting happened minutes after another shooting that left one person critically injured on the near north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were called to a shooting just before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 1900 block of North College Avenue, which is near East 20th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

They arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.