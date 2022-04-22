'We can't do it alone' | Police ask residents of east Indianapolis neighborhood for help in crime fight

Last December, a sleeping 10-year-old boy was shot when bullets flew into his bedroom.

INDIANAPOLIS — At Amber Woods Apartments near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road, Twyla Wright was so concerned about crime, she moved away.

“The crime out here is devastating. The kids are scared to go outside, really,” she said, while visiting her adult daughter, who said she is also planning on leaving the neighborhood.

“Lots of shootings,” said Tiara Wright. “There are kids out playing. We don’t want any kids shot."

But in December, it happened to a 10-year boy, shot when bullets flew into his bedroom as he slept, according to police. Thankfully, he survived.

According to IMPD, in the first four months of 2022, officers have been called to the complex for 17 "shots fired" reports and 33 domestic disturbances.

East District police say they’ve stepped up enforcement and made more arrests. But on Friday, a team of law enforcement officials and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana returned to the area to do something different.

Along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, they went door to door with a critical message for the people who live here: when it comes to tackling crime, police can't do it alone.

“We absolutely need them. They're our eyes and our ears so we can solve some of these crimes,” said IMPD Sgt. Tamar Harper.

They encouraged anyone who would listen to share what they see and hear. And for those who might scared to come forward, they can always remain anonymous.

“This is exactly why we have Crime Stoppers,” said Daniel Rosenberg, coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Anyone with information can call 317-262-TIPS.

“It's like a puzzle and you have 100 pieces and you just need that one piece to tie everything together,” said Harper. “It helps more than you may realize.”

Harper said part of their mission is to build relationships with the people who live here which builds trust.

“Because we're all a part of this community,” she said. “We're all in this together.”

IMPD’s East District commander told 13News they are coordinating with the complex management company, which has filed for evictions on several tenants for violations of their housing contracts.