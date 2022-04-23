1 critically wounded in near north side shooting

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of North College Avenue, which is near East 20th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were called to a shooting just before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 1900 block of North College Avenue, which is near East 20th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

They arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. At the time of publishing, police had not identified the person who was shot or released further details about the shooting.