3 found dead in west Indianapolis home after hours-long standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — A nearly 5-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a west Indianapolis home on Sunday ended with police and members of the SWAT team entering the home and finding two men and a woman dead.

IMPD officers were called to a disturbance at around 2:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Countryside Drive, near the intersection of West Morris Street and South Raceway Road.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gun. IMPD said the man fired several shots and then retreated back into the house, where he remained until officers entered the home at around 7 p.m. Police said it's unknown how many shots the man fired or who he was shooting at.

Police told 13News that once the man retreated into the house, they didn't hear from him again.

When police entered the home, they found two men and a woman dead. Police are not releasing their cause of death pending an autopsy.