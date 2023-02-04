IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

It happened just after 12:30 Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road.

Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

An IMPD spokesperson said the victim has died. There's no word on whether a suspect has been identified or if a motive has been determined.

If you have information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.