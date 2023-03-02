IMPD investigating 2 shot on northwest side

Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting and police have not shared information about the victims.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD.

Just before 5:15 a.m. police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive near High School Road and 46th Street. They found two people shot.

IMPD described both people in stable condition, but shared nothing more about their identities.

Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting or any suspects in the shootings.

This is a breaking story and 13News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.